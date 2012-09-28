版本:
European stock index futures signal higher start

LONDON, Sept 28 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday as investors welcomed Spain's efforts to tackle its public deficit through new austerity measures, which many see as paving the way for international aid.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.8 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.7 percent.

