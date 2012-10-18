版本:
European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON Oct 18 European stock index futures signalled to a slightly higher open on Thursday as a slew of macroeconomic releases pointed to a stabilisation in the Chinese economy, a day after U.S. numbers showed an improvement in the housing sector.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up 0.2 percent.

