European stock index futures signal higher open

UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
LONDON Oct 18 European stock index futures signalled to a slightly higher open on Thursday as a slew of macroeconomic releases pointed to a stabilisation in the Chinese economy, a day after U.S. numbers showed an improvement in the housing sector.
At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up 0.2 percent.
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: