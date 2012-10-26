版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 14:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal lower start

LONDON Oct 26 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as lacklustre numbers from global giants Apple and Amazon set a gloomy backdrop for the release of U.S. GDP data later in the day.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were down 0.9 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX shed 0.5 percent.

