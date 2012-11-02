European stock index futures signal higher open

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard
* Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard
LONDON Nov 2 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, tracking gains in Asia, although many investors are unlikely to commit to buying large, new positions before U.S. jobs data later in the day.
At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.1 percent, while futures on Germany's DAX were also up by 0.1 percent. Futures contracts on France's CAC were flat to slightly lower.
* Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: