2012年 11月 5日

European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Nov 5 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with uncertainty related to the outcome of a tightly fought U.S. presidential election prompting investors to sell equities.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.6 percent lower.

