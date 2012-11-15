版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 15:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Nov 15 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday on concerns U.S. lawmakers were heading for a tough battle on the fiscal row and as figures were likely to show the euro zone slipped back into recession.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.7 to 1 percent lower.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐