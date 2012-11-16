版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五

European stock index futures signal weaker start

LONDON Nov 16 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday as investors positioned for a tough start to budget talks in the United States and Europe's poor economic prospects.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were 0.2 percent lower, while contracts on Germany's DAX shed 0.1 percent.

