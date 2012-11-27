版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 15:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON Nov 27 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with sentiment improving after Greece's lenders agreed on cutting the country's debt, a step towards releasing the next instalment of aid for Athens.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.6 to 0.8 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐