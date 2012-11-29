版本:
European stock index futures signal higher start

LONDON Nov 29 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, boosted by growing optimism that U.S. lawmakers will agree to postpone austerity measures due on Jan 1.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and for France's CAC were up 0.8 percent, while contracts for Germany's DAX traded 0.5 percent higher.

