2012年 11月 30日

European stock index futures signal slightly lower start

LONDON Nov 30 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday as key indexes ran into the upper end of their recent range and mixed signals about U.S. budget talks kept investors on edge.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were down 0.2 percent, while contracts for Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent.

