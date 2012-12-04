版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 15:03 BJT

European stock index futures trade flat to lower

LONDON Dec 4 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Tuesday as U.S. budget negotiations to delay growth-curbing austerity measures hit a roadblock.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent, while contracts for France's CAC were flat.

