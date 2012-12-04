European stock index futures trade flat to lower

BRIEF-Envestnet files for non-timely 10-K
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
LONDON Dec 4 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Tuesday as U.S. budget negotiations to delay growth-curbing austerity measures hit a roadblock.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent, while contracts for France's CAC were flat.
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
* Has signed a $300,000 credit agreement with a Canadian chartered bank
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mwOLTA) Further company coverage: