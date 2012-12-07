版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 15:02 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON Dec 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with hints of renewed efforts to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of scheduled tax rises and spending cuts improving sentiment ahead of jobs data.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.4 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐