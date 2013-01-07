版本:
European stock index futures signal mixed open

LONDON Jan 7 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Monday, with some investors seen taking profits after recent highs, although banks could gain after global regulators eased new liquidity rules.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, while futures for both Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
