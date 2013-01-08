版本:
2013年 1月 8日

European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Jan 8 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday after recent advances to 22-month highs, with investors seen trading cautiously before the start of the fourth quarter earnings season.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 percent lower.
