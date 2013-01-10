版本:
European stock index futures rise on upbeat China data

LONDON Jan 10 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with major markets set to scale fresh multi-month peaks after stronger-than-expected Chinese data bolstered confidence in the global economic recovery.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were each up 0.2 percent, while those for France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1 percent.

