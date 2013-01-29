版本:
European stock index futures signal slightly higher start

LONDON Jan 29 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday as optimism over a solid start to the U.S. earnings season was mitigated by concerns a string of upbeat U.S. economic data may bring forward the end of monetary stimulus.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were 0.2 percent higher, while contracts for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 percent higher.

