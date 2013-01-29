版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 15:56 BJT

European stock index futures turn flat

LONDON Jan 29 European stock index futures turned flat just ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday as investors consolidated a push to multi-month highs on several key indexes.

At 0755 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat.

To read more about the factors affecting European stocks, please click

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐