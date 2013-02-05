版本:
European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON Feb 5 European shares were expected to extend losses and set a new one-month low on Tuesday, with growing political uncertainty in Spain and Italy and softer U.S. data hurting sentiment.

At 0705 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.
