版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 15:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal flat-to-higher start

LONDON Feb 6 European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-slightly higher open on Wednesday, consolidating gains in the previous session as a batch of mixed corporate results kept investors on tenterhooks.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat, contracts on Germany's DAX added 0.1 percent and futures for France's CAC were up 0.2 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐