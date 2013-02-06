版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 15:39 BJT

European stock index futures turn lower

LONDON Feb 6 European stock index futures turned slightly lower ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday as investors reacted to weak updates from some key industrial heavyweights.

At 0737 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent while contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐