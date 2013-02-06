European stock index futures turn lower

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 6 European stock index futures turned slightly lower ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday as investors reacted to weak updates from some key industrial heavyweights.
At 0737 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent while contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.1 percent.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing