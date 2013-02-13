European stock index futures turn higher before open

BRIEF-Blucora announces proposed $425 mln senior secured credit facilities
* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities
LONDON Feb 13 European stock index futures turned slightly higher on Wednesday, with French car maker Peugeot seen rising at the market open after it reported results.
At 0750 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were 0.2 percent higher.
Shares in Peugeot were seen opening between 2 percent and 5 percent higher after the group reported better-than-expected figures, brokers said.
* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting