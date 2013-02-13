European stock index futures turn higher before open

LONDON Feb 13 European stock index futures turned slightly higher on Wednesday, with French car maker Peugeot seen rising at the market open after it reported results.

At 0750 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were 0.2 percent higher.

Shares in Peugeot were seen opening between 2 percent and 5 percent higher after the group reported better-than-expected figures, brokers said.