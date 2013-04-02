版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二 14:11 BJT

European stock index futures signal mixed open

LONDON, April 2 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, as weak manufacturing data from the United States took the impetus out of a strong end to the month.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, futures for Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures fell 0.3 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐