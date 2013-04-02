European stock index futures signal mixed open

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch announces partnership with Zalora
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says has entered into a wholesale agreement with Zalora
LONDON, April 2 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, as weak manufacturing data from the United States took the impetus out of a strong end to the month.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, futures for Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures fell 0.3 percent.
* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Facebook Inc plans to announce on Monday that more than 5 million businesses are advertising on the social network each month and that it is updating its suite of ad services to try to draw more small businesses onto its mobile platform.