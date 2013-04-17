版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, April 17 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses, as investors balance the muted growth outlook against the chance of continued monetary easing from global central banks.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were all 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐