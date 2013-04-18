European stock futures signal slightly higher open

BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations files for non-timely 10-K
* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nzVKYA) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, with some investors looking for bargains after this week's sharp sell-off to 3-1/2-month lows.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.
* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nzVKYA) Further company coverage:
* Silicom Ltd- files for stock shelf offering up to $80 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2osOguJ) Further company coverage:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2osIJ7a) Further company coverage: