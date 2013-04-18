版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 14:03 BJT

European stock futures signal slightly higher open

LONDON, April 18 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, with some investors looking for bargains after this week's sharp sell-off to 3-1/2-month lows.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐