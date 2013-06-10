European stock index futures signal lower open

UPDATE 3-China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
LONDON, June 10 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with stock markets easing off after Friday's strong gains as Chinese data suggested that growth in the world's second largest economy was losing steam.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.2 percent lower.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia has included a disclosure on credit risk retention requirements, part of the U.S. Dodd-Frank Act, in the prospectus of a debut dollar sukuk which it is expected to issue this week and could total $10 billion.
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.