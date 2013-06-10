版本:
European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON, June 10 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with stock markets easing off after Friday's strong gains as Chinese data suggested that growth in the world's second largest economy was losing steam.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.2 percent lower.
