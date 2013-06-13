版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 14:07 BJT

European stock index futures signal steep losses

LONDON, June 13 European stock futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia, on growing concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus operations sooner than expected.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 1.6 to 2 percent lower.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐