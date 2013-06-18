版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal lower start

LONDON, June 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Tuesday, as nervous investors fretted about a trimming of U.S. monetary stimulus in the run up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent. Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 were flat.
