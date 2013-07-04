版本:
European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, July 4 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, tracking stronger U.S. and Asian shares, although gains were seen capped by the political turmoil in Portugal and Egypt.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.7 percent higher.

