公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 14:03 BJT

Futures signal strong start for European stocks

LONDON Aug 4 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Thursday, after steep losses in the previous session, on expectations of good company earnings and a new round of stimulus to help U.S. economic recovery.

By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were 0.9 to 1 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

