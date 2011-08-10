Europe stock futures pare gains after skirmish in S.Korea

PARIS Aug 10 European stock index futures trimmed gains on Wednesday after North Korea fired artillery in the direction of a South Korean island in an apparent training exercise, reviving fears over tension in the region.

By 0637 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were up 0.5 percent, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 up 1.1 percent and for France's CAC FCEc1 down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)