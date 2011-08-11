Futures point to bounce from 2-year low

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
LONDON Aug 11 European stock index futures rose on Thursday, indicating shares to bounce from two-year closing lows.
By 0620 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were up 2 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were up 2.6 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were up 2.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4 percent to 910.29 points on Wednesday, its lowest close in more than two years. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: