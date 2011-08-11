Futures point to bounce from 2-year low

LONDON Aug 11 European stock index futures rose on Thursday, indicating shares to bounce from two-year closing lows.

By 0620 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were up 2 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were up 2.6 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were up 2.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4 percent to 910.29 points on Wednesday, its lowest close in more than two years. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)