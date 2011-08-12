版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 14:13 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON Aug 12 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday after strong gains in the previous session and mirroring a bounce on Wall Street, with investors seen focusing again on fundamentals and looking for cheaper stocks.

By 0611 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were 0.1 to 0.7 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐