2011年 11月 7日

Futures signal lower open for European equities

LONDON Nov 7 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for equities on Monday as political uncertainties in Greece and Italy seen prompting investors to sell equities.

At 0711 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.1 to 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

