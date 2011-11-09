Futures signal stronger open for European stocks

LONDON Nov 9 European stock futures pointed to a sharply higher open for equities on Wednesday as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to resign revived hopes that a new leader would more aggressively tackle the country's debt problems.

By 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 1.5 to 2 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)