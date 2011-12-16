Futures signal higher open for European shares

BRIEF-Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 mln people use Facebook Lite around the world
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 16 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday, with signs of some strength in the U.S. economy improving sentiment, and higher metals prices seen supporting mining stocks.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were 0.3 to 0.5 percent higher.
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS