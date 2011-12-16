版本:
Futures signal higher open for European shares

LONDON Dec 16 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday, with signs of some strength in the U.S. economy improving sentiment, and higher metals prices seen supporting mining stocks.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were 0.3 to 0.5 percent higher.

