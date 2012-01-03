版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 3日 星期二 15:05 BJT

European shares seen higher; commods eyed

LONDON Jan 3 European stock index futures point to a firmer start on Tuesday, with better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data seen boosting commodity stocks.

By 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.1 to 0.5 percent.

