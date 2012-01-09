版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 9日 星期一 15:47 BJT

Futures signal slight gains for European shares

LONDON Jan 9 European stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Monday ahead of a meeting between French and German leaders later in the session and as data showed German exports jumped in November.

At 0745 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were flat to 0.3 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐