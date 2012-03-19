European stock index futures signal higher open

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, March 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with scope for fresh multi-month highs as the weekend brought no news to dampen the improved investor sentiment on global economy and corporate earnings.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.