公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 19日 星期一 15:05 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, March 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with scope for fresh multi-month highs as the weekend brought no news to dampen the improved investor sentiment on global economy and corporate earnings.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

