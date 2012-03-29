版本:
European stock index futures signal lower open

LONDON, March 29 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, tracking losses in the United States and Asia as lingering concerns about global economic growth weighed on sentiment, leading investors to take profit after a strong quarterly run.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.5 percent.

