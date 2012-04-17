UPDATE 1-European stock index futures signal softer start

By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 17 European stock index futures
pointed to a softer start for equities on Tuesday as concerns
about Spain's rising cost of borrowing capped risk appetite
ahead of an auction of Spanish debt later in the day.
At 0632 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 were all
down 0.3-0.4 percent, while France's CAC futures were
0.1 percent lower.
Madrid's sale of 12- and 18-month treasury bills on Tuesday
was expected to see yields jump from the previous tender,
reflecting a shift in market concerns over its deficit and
banking sector that has pushed longer term risk premiums above 6
percent, threatening a new crisis in the euro zone.
Spain's debt problems were exacerbated by sluggish economic
growth, accentuated by swinging austerity measures, leading the
country's economy minister Luis de Guindos to say on Monday
gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2012 was likely
to have fallen a similar amount to the October-December period
of 2011, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.
"The party is over. There are signs of weakness in each of
the three major zones of the equity world: America, emerging and
- most evidently - Europe," Cheuvreux said in a note.
"Equity markets have voted against the (euro zone)'s
'austerity first' agenda which has trapped Spain in the paradox
of toil."
Spain's oil major Repsol was likely to come under
pressure after Argentina announced plans to seize control of
energy company YPF, controlled by Repsol, sending YPF's shares
in New York down 11.2 percent.
"All eyes will fall on Repsol who look set to be taken to
the cleaners on the open on the news of YPF's renationalisation,
which has implications to the broader market not just because
Repsol has a 7 percent index weighting, but the last thing Spain
needs right now is a trade war," Chris Weston, an institutional
dealer at IG Markets, said.
"With YPF accounting for 25 percent of operating income in
2011, this will be a bitter pill to swallow for any company."
Basic resources shares were also under scrutiny
after the world's second biggest producer of iron ore, Rio Tinto
, reported worse falls than expected in iron ore
and copper production in the first quarter.
Of further interest to miners, a powerful 6.5 magnitude
earthquake struck near Chile's port of Valparaiso early on
Tuesday, shaking buildings as far away as the capital Santiago.
State mining giant Codelco, the world's No.1
copper producer, said its operations were not impacted by the
quake, as did global miner Anglo American.
Germany's ZEW monthly survey of economic sentiment will
offer another signal on the state of Europe's largest economy at
0900 GMT, with any sign of weakness seen as a possible sell
trigger.
The index of German analyst and investor sentiment was
expected to have eased to 20 in April, according to analysts
polled by Reuters, after hitting its highest level since June
2010 at 22.3 in the previous month.
In the United States, housing data is scheduled for release
at 1230 GMT and industrial output figures due at 1315 GMT,
providing a possible positive catalyst after robust retail sales
data lifted the markets on Monday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT625 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,369.5 -0.05 % -0.69
NIKKEI 9,464.7 -0.06 % -5.93
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.82 % -4.24
EX-JP S>
EUR/USD 1.3104 -0.24 % -0.0031
USD/JPY 80.42 0.05 % 0.0400
10-YR US TSY 1.974 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND 1.729 -- 0.01
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,647. -0.22 % -$3.64
6
US CRUDE $102.82 -0.11 % -0.11
* Soaring Spanish debt costs cap shares, hurt euro
* Nikkei edges up after steep falls, Toshiba Tec jumps
* Euro inches down after short-covering rally; Spain eyed
* Gold edges down with euro; Spain in focus
* London copper holds under $8,000, capped by demand fears
* Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit taking
COMPANY NEWS
REPSOL YPF
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans on
Monday to seize control of leading energy company YPF,
controlled by Spain's Repsol, drawing swift warnings from key
trade partners and risking the country's further economic
isolation.
RIO TINTO
The world's second biggest producer of iron ore reported
worse falls than expected in iron ore and copper production in
the first quarter after it was hit by bad weather, knocking the
global miner's shares lower.
SIEMENS
The German engineering conglomerate is poised to scrap its
full-year target of flat net profit at 6 billion euros ($7.8
billion) amid losses from its offshore wind business, Financial
Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources.
DANONE
The French food group kept its full year goals intact
despite a worsening economic climate in austerity-hit Southern
Europe, saying it banked on strong demand from emerging markets
to underpin its growth.
FIAT MI>, RENAULT, PEUGEOT
European car sales fell for a sixth straight month in March,
led by Fiat, Renault and Peugeot, as the deepening slump in
France and Italy outweighed a fragile recovery in Germany and
Britain.