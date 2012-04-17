版本:
European stock index futures signal lower start

LONDON, April 17 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as concerns about Spain's borrowing costs capped appetite for equities ahead of an auction of Spanish debt later in the day.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent.

