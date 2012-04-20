Futures point to slight gains for European shares

BRIEF-UTStarcom says board member resigns
* Utstarcom announces board member resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 Futures signaled modest gains for European equities on Friday with some strong company earnings likely to support the market, although overall investors were likely tio remain cautious due to worries about Spain's finances, and ahead of a meeting of the IMF.
At 0623 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.
* Del frisco’s restaurant group, inc. Announces fourth quarter 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 24 Royal Bank of Canada reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter net income to more than C$3 billion ($2.3 bln), beating analysts expectations.