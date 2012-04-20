版本:
2012年 4月 20日

Futures point to slight gains for European shares

LONDON, April 20 Futures signaled modest gains for European equities on Friday with some strong company earnings likely to support the market, although overall investors were likely tio remain cautious due to worries about Spain's finances, and ahead of a meeting of the IMF.

At 0623 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.

