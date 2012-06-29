版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 14:03 BJT

Futures signal sharp rally for European stocks

LONDON, June 29 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency action to bring down Italy's and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 2.5-2.7 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐