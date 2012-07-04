版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 4日 星期三 14:23 BJT

Futures signal lower open for European stocks

LONDON, July 4 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday, with investors seen taking some profits from two-month highs ahead of policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday.

At 0619 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.

