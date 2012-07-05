版本:
European stock index futures signal flat start

LONDON, July 5 European stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday as investors consolidated recent gains ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat, while contracts for Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures were down 0.1 percent.

