2012年 7月 12日

Futures signal lower open for European shares

LONDON, July 12 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures hurt market sentiment.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent.

