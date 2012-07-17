European stock index futures signal higher start

PepsiCo to cut jobs in Philly as sales lose fizz after soda tax
March 1 PepsiCo Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 80 to 100 jobs in Philadelphia as the city's new sugar-sweetened beverage tax hurts demand for its products.
LONDON, July 17 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, supported by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could open the door to new monetary stimulus after more weak economic data in the previous session.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.
* Says at December 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees compared to 69,000 employees at December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ls2shw Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.