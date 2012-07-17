版本:
European stock index futures signal higher start

LONDON, July 17 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, supported by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could open the door to new monetary stimulus after more weak economic data in the previous session.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.

