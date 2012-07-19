版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 19日 星期四 14:05 BJT

European stock index futures signal more gains

LONDON, July 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for the equities market on Thursday, supported by a run of corporate earnings that continued to surprise on the upside - albeit from fairly low expectations.

At 0602 MT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for Britain's FTSE were up 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐