公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 14:05 BJT

European stock index futures signal slightly lower start

LONDON, July 20 European stock index futures pointed to a fractionally lower start on Friday, with investors consolidating around four month highs as a two-session rally runs out of catalysts.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent while contracts on France's CAC were down 0.3 percent.

