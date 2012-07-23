Futures signal sharp drop in European shares

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
LONDON, July 23 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Monday on growing concerns that Spain might finally need a full bailout as a second region in the country said it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 1.2 to 1.7 percent.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors